Mineola third-grader passes away

Selene Delgadillo, who was 8 years old, died in a Tyler hospital on Wednesday, August 25. The cause of death is currently unknown.

MINEOLA, Texas — A Mineola third-grader has passed away, the district announced on Facebook.

"Please join us in praying for Selene’s family, as well as her school family, and friends during this difficult time," Cody Mize, Mineola ISD Superintendent, said in a post on Facebook.

Counselors are available for any students or staff members that need someone to talk to.