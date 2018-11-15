NASHVILLE — East Texas took center stage Wednesday night as Kacey Musgraves captured the award for "Album of the Year" at the 2018 Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 30-year-old Mineola native scored her first win in the category for her album "Golden Hour." She was also the first female to win the award since Lindale's Miranda Lambert took home the hardware in 2014 for "Platinum." Lambert first earned the honor in 2010 with "Revolution."

Other notable East Texans who have received the award include:

2005: Lee Ann Womack - Jacksonville, Texas - "There's More Where That Came From"

1971: Ray Price - Perryville, Texas - "I Won't Mention It Again"

Musgraves, who brought her grandmother as her guest to the show, became emotional as she received the honor:

"This is really, really crazy timing because I just realized this morning - it sounds like a lot, 10 years ago today I moved to Nashville."

Musgraves ended her speech by thanking her husband, family, friends, colleagues and fans.

The singer is in the middle of her "Oh, What A World" tour with her next show slated for Saturday in Durant, Oklahoma. She'll return to Texas for three shows in March 2019 in Dallas (March 8) and two in Austin (March 9/10).

