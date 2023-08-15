District officials "acted swiftly and responsibly in response to this unfortunate incident," the district said in a statement.

MINERAL WELLS, Texas — An elementary student in Mineral Wells was hit by what officials described as a "county transit vehicle" during drop-off at a school Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at Lamar Elementary School at 2012 SE 12th St. in Mineral Wells, which is about an hour west of Fort Worth.

It was not immediately clear what type of vehicle the county transit vehicle was, or how the child was hit. The student was being treated by emergency personnel, but it was not clear if they were taken to a hospital.

District officials "acted swiftly and responsibly in response to this unfortunate incident," the district said in a statement. "Emergency medical personnel are currently attending to the student, ensuring they receive the necessary care and attention."

Officials said they were "doing everything within our power to support the student, their family and our school community during this difficult time."

The student's name and age has not been released.

"Our primary focus right now is on the well-being of the student, and we are working closely with local authorities and emergency responders to ensure all necessary steps are being taken," district officials said in a statement online. "Additionally, we are providing support and counseling resources for students and staff who may be affected by this incident."

This is a developing story. More information will be added when available.

