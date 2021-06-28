Minor injuries reported after small plane goes off runway in Palestine

The Palestine Fire Department says the plane was en route to Idaho from the Houston area.

PALESTINE, Texas — A very minor injury was reported after a plane went off the runway at the Palestine Municipal Airport (KPSN) Monday morning.

According to the Palestine Fire Department, crews were called to the scene of the airport, located at 1278 County Road 421 in Palestine, on reports of the incident.

According to the PFD, when firefighters arrived on scene, they found the pilot and co-pilot on board. Regarding injuries, only a minor scratch was reported.

The PFD says the plane was en route to Idaho from the Houston area.

KPSN is a General Aviation Airport with two runways. The primary runway (18-36) is 5,005' long and 100' wide. The crosswind runway (9-27) is 4,002' long and 75' wide.

The airport also has a pilot-controlled runway lighting for night landings.