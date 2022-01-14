2 juveniles arrested in connection with vehicle theft near SFA

"At this time we do not believe there is any immediate threat on campus or in the area due to this incident," the NPD said.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department have arrested two juveniles after receiving a call regarding a stolen vehicle.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, the NPD received a call that a Toyota passenger car that was parked in the 2000 block of North St. had been stolen.

"One of our officers observed the vehicle in the 2000 block of North St.," the NPD said. "Our officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 100 block of Carolynn St. The driver of the vehicle was arrested without incident."

During the investigation, NPD officers attempted to contact two other suspects believed to be involved in the theft in the 2000 block of North St.

Police say both suspects ran away from the scene, but one was caught.

"Both suspects apprehended are juveniles and are being taken to a juvenile detention center," the NPD said.

The incident occurred near the Stephen F. Austin State University and the NPD says they are in communication with the University Police Department.

"At this time we do not believe there is any immediate threat on campus or in the area due to this incident," the NPD said.