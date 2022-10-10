MIRACLE MOMENT: La Invasora Radiothon raising funds for miracle children in East Texas

La Invasora hopes to raise their $1 million goal in its 10th year hosting the Radiothon and they are hopeful with the help from the community, they can!

TYLER, Texas — For 10 years now, La Invasora 96.7 has hosted a radiothon to raise funds for the Children's Miracle Network.

"Our Hispanic community has done a great job raising $800,000 in 10 years," said Meño Yañez, La Invasora radio host.

Yañez said the radio station has a hefty goal this year to raise more than $200,000 to get to $1 million in 10 years.

"It's a good feeling overall to do this," Yañez said.

Yañez has been active all October long, broadcasting live from any restaurant that donates 10 percent of its proceeds to the cause.

"We've had several restaurants that joined during this past week, and we have some more restaurants coming in this week, towards the end of the week," Yañez said.

The goal is to raise funds and spread awareness of the treatment available to children with developmental and medical needs in East Texas.

"We're teaching people not only about you know, different illnesses, but also the importance of, you know, working together to improve our community," Yañez said.

Because of this partnership with La Invasora, The Children's Miracle Network is bridging the language barrier and helping Hispanic families get care.

"It's just unbelievable how grateful these people are, and I think anyone who gets help for their child is grateful forever," Yañez said.

La Invasora's Radiothon is on Oct. 20 to 21. It ends with a block party on Tyler's downtown square on Friday, Oct. 21.