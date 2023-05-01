Miracle Mondays returns benefitting Children's Miracle Network

Dairy Queen restaurants across East Texas and Kelly Community Federal Credit Union will be donating 50¢ from every Blizzard sold on Mondays in May.

TYLER, Texas — Miracle Mondays is back and what better way to help out East Texas children than with ICE CREAM!

The goal is to sell more than 20,000 Blizzards this year!

Mother Frances Hospital is home to a 21-bed Children's Center that provides a unique environment specially designed to promote healing and recuperation of sick children, offering both inpatient and outpatient services.

At CBS19, we partner with the Children's Miracle Network to highlight the incredible services offered right in our own backyard. The Children's Miracle Network ensures quality medical care to families without the added stress of travel, because every child should get to heal at home.