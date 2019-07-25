TYLER, Texas — On Thursday, Dairy Queen locations across East Texas are coming together to raise funds for CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System and the Children's Miracle Network.

According to Dairy Queen East Texas, for every Blizzard sold on #MiracleTreatDay, Dairy Queen will donate 100% of the proceeds to support pediatric programs and equipment at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System to bring health and hope to pediatric patients.

Children's Miracle Network

CBS19 will be out all day supporting the Children's Miracle Network at the following Tyler-area Dairy Queen locations:

To see The Morning Loop's Lexie Hudson and Monica Ortiz , head on over to Dairy Queen at 8850 South Broadway Avenue (near the Village at Cumberland Park) in Tyler from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m.

, head on over to (near the Village at Cumberland Park) in Tyler from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. To meet The Noon Show's Jen Moynihan and Michael Behrens , make your way to the Dairy Queen at 8850 South Broadway Avenue (near the Village at Cumberland Park) in Tyler from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

, make your way to the (near the Village at Cumberland Park) in Tyler from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. To hang out with CBS19 Chief Meteorologist Joel Barnes, check out the Dairy Queen at 416 South Southeast Loop 323 (near Walmart) in Tyler from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Dairy Queen has also recruited some East Texas high school football teams to come out and get involved in all the fun! These awesome football players and cheerleaders will be working hard making Blizzards, manning the drive-thru, opening doors and greeting customers!

Each football team will be competing to see who can sell the most Blizzards during their two-hour time frame! The winning team will be announced at the end of the day.

Participating teams and their locations include:

Robert E. Lee Red Raiders - 8850 South Broadway Avenue in Tyler (2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

- 8850 South Broadway Avenue in Tyler (2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Brownsboro Bears - 116210 Highway 31 West in Tyler (2 p.m. - 4 p.m.)

- 116210 Highway 31 West in Tyler (2 p.m. - 4 p.m.) John Tyler Lions - 416 South Southeast Lopp 323 in Tyler (4 p.m.

- 416 South Southeast Lopp 323 in Tyler (4 p.m. Chapel Hill Bulldogs - 12050 Highway 64 East in Tyler (5 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

- 12050 Highway 64 East in Tyler (5 p.m. - 7 p.m.) Winona Wildcats - 11972 Highway 271 in Tyler (5 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

- 11972 Highway 271 in Tyler (5 p.m. - 7 p.m.) Lindale Eagles - 310 South Main Street in Lindale (5 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

- 310 South Main Street in Lindale (5 p.m. - 7 p.m.) Whitehouse Wildcats - 419 Highway 110 in Whitehouse (5 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

- 419 Highway 110 in Whitehouse (5 p.m. - 7 p.m.) Bullard Panthers - 16818 Farm-to-Market Road 2491 in Tyler (5 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

- 16818 Farm-to-Market Road 2491 in Tyler (5 p.m. - 7 p.m.) Tyler Junior College Legacy Team - 2611 East 5th Street in Tyler (5 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

Last year's #MiracleTreatDay raised more than $40,000 for CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System and the Children's Miracle Network. Since 1984, Dairy Queen restaurants and customers have donated nearly $150 million to Children's Miracle Network hospitals.

To help celebrate Miracle Treat Day, use the hashtag #MiracleTreatDay on social media and invite others to join in by visiting a participating Dairy Queen location and help bring a smile to the faces of deserving children.

To find a complete list of Dairy Queen locations participating in #MiracleTreatDay, click here.