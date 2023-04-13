Miranda Lambert up for 5 Academy of Country Music Awards

Her nominations include a record-breaking 17th Female Artist of the Year nod surpassing the great Reba McEntire (16).

FRISCO, Texas — On Thursday, the Academy of Country Music announced its nominations for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards.

The event, hosted by country music superstars Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, will stream live on Prime Video, Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m., from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

Lindale native and most-awarded artist in ACM history Miranda Lambert is up for five awards including her record-breaking 17th Female Artist of the Year nod surpassing the great Reba McEntire (16).

"Lambert’s five nominations give her the opportunity to break more records following her Triple Crown Award presented at ACM Honors in the fall," the ACMs said.

Trinity County's Cody Johnson is up for three awards. According to the ACMs, this is the most ACM Award nominations he's received and he's also the most nominated Texas-born male this year.