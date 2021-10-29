Miranda Lambert celebrates Lindale music scene growth in campaign honoring hometowns

In a video on her official Facebook page, Lambert shared with her followers what she loves about Lindale for the Honor Your Hometown initiative.

LINDALE, Texas — Lindale native and country music superstar Miranda Lambert says she's happy to see her hometown has embraced the music and fellowship scenes.

In a video on her official Facebook page, Lambert shared with her followers what she loves about Lindale for the Honor Your Hometown initiative — a non-partisan, all-volunteer campaign created by country and bluegrass music singer Marty Stuart and filmmaker Ken Burns.

With a Texas flag behind her, Lambert sat on the porch of her childhood home in Lindale as she spoke about the town that made her who she is.