The book signing will take place Tuesday, May 9, at 12 p.m., at Lambert's store, The Pink Pistol.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LINDALE, Texas — One of East Texas' most famous faces is making her way back to her hometown for a special event.

According to Miranda Lambert, she'll hold a book signing for her new cookbook, Y'all Eat Yet?, in Lindale.

The book signing will take place Tuesday, May 9, at 12 p.m., at Lambert's store, The Pink Pistol.

At the event, ticketholders will get to meet Lambert and have the cookbook signed.