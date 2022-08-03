Miranda Lambert to launch residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas

Fan Club presale begins Friday, Apr. 1, at 12 p.m. Tickets will be on sale to the general public beginning Thursday, Apr. 7, at 12 p.m.

LAS VEGAS — Miranda Lambert has already made her mark on East Texas and Nashville. Now, the Lindale native is taking Sin City by storm.

Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo - The Residency opens in Sept. at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

The 24-date residency for the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year will begin Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, with the last date being slated for Sunday, Apr. 9, 2023.

Lambert, who has seven No. 1 studio albums under her belt, will be sharing beloved tunes and songs from her upcoming album "Palomino,” which is set to be released on Apr. 29, according to CMT.

“When you’ve been touring as long as I have, there’s something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like Las Vegas,” Lambert said in a statement to Billboard. “I’ve had a lot of fun designing our sets, merchandise and clothing and boot lines – and even my place on Broadway in Nashville, Casa Rosa – so, this opportunity allows me to lean in a bit more into that side of myself and think about how to really bring country music to life in this room. I think everyone will like what we’ve dreamed up. I’m really excited about this!”