How Miranda Lambert's influence impacts her hometown of Lindale

“Miranda wants to see people come here,” Mr. Lambert explained. “See where she is from, stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants and support her hometown. They don’t just come from Seattle or San Francisco or even Jacksonville, Florida. We have people that come from Iceland, Australia, Austria … you name it.” Thanks to Miranda’s huge influence, surrounding small businesses also tend to thrive. Over the past few years, city officials have worked hard to turn its 100-year-old Cannery into a centerpiece for a successful entertainment district.

Lindale Chamber of Commerce President Shelbie Glover admits that the Lamberts have been the backbone of that growth.



“We definitely see those tourists,” Glover said. “The tourists want to go eat onion rings at Petty’s cause those are Miranda’s favorite onion rings in town. They want to go to TXM, Main Street Market, Lindale Floral. Her impact is definitely felt here.”



“When the people come here we tell them about the various businesses, “ Mr. Lambert added. “We all profit from it.”



The Lamberts also play a huge role in Lindale’s live music scene. Up and coming country music artist Brandon Bamburg takes full advantage of the allure. The Texas Music City Grill House in Lindale is quickly becoming the central gathering spot for Texas music and musicians.



“Lindale loves country music, “ Bamburg said. “I’ve been here many times, TXM is just that place. They haven't got rid of me yet so I think they like me,” Bamburg said.



In 2018, Gov. Greg Abbott designated the city of Lindale as a "music friendly community" – joining other Texas cities such as Fort Worth and Austin. It's 2022 and Lindale is now the self-proclaimed "Entertainment Capital of East Texas."



“I don't want to be braggadocios but we are the center of tourism entertainment and music…but we do it in the spirit of our daughter, try to spread that love as widely as we can,” Mr. Lambert said.