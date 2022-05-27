TICKETS ON SALE: Miss Juneteenth East Texas Pageant coming to Tyler

The pageant will be held Friday, June 17, at the Holiday Inn, located 5701 S. Broadway Ave.

A new Juneteenth event is making its way to the Rose City.

Visions of Beauty and Excellence presents the Miss Juneteenth East Texas Pageant.

The pageant will be held Friday, June 17, at the Holiday Inn, located 5701 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler.

A pop-up shop with local vendors that'll be open to the public will kick off the festivities at 4 p.m. with the pageant beginning at 5 p.m.

Tickets are now available and can be purchased here.

To become a sponsor, contact Keshia Neal at (903) 833-4070 or sponsors@misseasttexas.com.



"Our pageant has a purpose and we hope you will come be a part of the greatness," Neal said