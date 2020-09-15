x
Missing 10-year-old boy found safe, Allen police confirm

Allen police confirmed around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday that Marcus Angus had been located and is safe.
Update: Around 11:35 a.m., Tuesday Allen police confirmed Marcus Angus has been located and is being returned to his family. Police said he is safe and will be home shortly.

Original story: The Allen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy. 

Authorities say Marcus Angus was last seen around 7:10 a.m. Tuesday near his house in the area of Alma Drive and Hedgcoxe Road. 

Angus was last seen wearing a black hoodie with the number 8 printed on it, officials say. 

Anyone with information on Angus' whereabouts is asked to call Allen police at 214-509-4321.

