If you have information on Keara Sustaire's whereabouts, please contact the GCSO (903) 236-8400.

WHITE OAK, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 13-year-old runaway.

According to the GCSO, Keara Sustaire was last seen around 2 a.m. in the northern area of White Oak.

She stands between 5'7 - 5'9 and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has sandy blonde/light brown hair and both ears pierced.

Officials say she was wearing a blue fleece zip-up jacket with black and gray boots.