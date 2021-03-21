AMBER ALERT: Police searching for missing 16-year-old from Waco

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

WACO, Texas — Waco Police Department is searching for Alejandra Diana Castro. She was last heard from in Waco, Texas.

Castro is described as white, 16-years-old, 5'05, and 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Castro was last seen in a white crop top, Ariat Jacket with a Mexico Flag on the back and in blue jeans.

