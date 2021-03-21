AMBER ALERT: Police searching for missing 16-year-old from Waco

WACO, Texas — Waco Police Department is searching for Alejandra Diana Castro. She was last heard from in Waco, Texas.
Castro is described as white, 16-years-old, 5'05, and 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Castro was last seen in a white crop top, Ariat Jacket with a Mexico Flag on the back and in blue jeans.
Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.