SMITH COUNTY — UPDATE: Deputies reported that Dylan has been found.

Officers from the Arp Police Department are looking for Dylan Sutter, a missing 2-year-old, that left a home on the 300 block of Bradford Street with his grandfather, 54-year-old Burt William Hussey.

Police said that Hussey told family members he was taking the child to the park at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

He was pushing the child in a brown Graco stroller with a teal blue trim.

According to authorities, Dylan was last seen wearing a Turquoise Shirt with the design of a car with the number "15" on the car in white letters with Denim shorts and navy-blue Croc style sandals.

Burt was last seen wearing blue jeans with a grey and yellow plaid button down shirt, silver and white Nike tennis shoes and a camouflage cap.

The two were seen walking near Bradford and Highway 135 in Arp, but have not been seen since.

If you or anyone you know has information about Hussey and Dylan, call Smith County Sheriff's Office at 903-566-6600 or the Arp Police Department.

