MISSING: 33-year-old Tyler man who suffers from depression, schizophrenia

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is looking for a 33-year-old man with severe mental disabilities who has been missing since earlier Thursday afternoon.

Donavon Earl Williams was last seen at 1909 Sybil Ln at approximately 3:30 p.m. on August 26.

Williams is described as Black, with short shaved black hair, brown eyes, and is 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest and hands: one hand says Lake and the other hand says Wood.

Williams was last seen wearing a light blue long sleeve shirt with khaki cargo pants. He has schizophrenia, is bipolar and suffers from depression. According to police, he has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old and should be approached calmly.