MISSING: 42-year-old Etoile woman missing since Sunday, Nov. 7

TYLER, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 42-year-old woman who has not been heard from since Monday, Nov. 8.
Jennifer Reppond is a resident of Etoile. Reppond was last seen on Sunday around 6:30 a.m. in Morgan’s Cove Subdivision in Etoile at a friend’s residence.
Reppond left the residence driving a 2004 White Chevy Tahoe bearing Texas License plate Number HZY-4077. This is the last time she was seen by any immediate family members or friends.
A phone message was received by a friend of Jennifer’s early Monday morning. There has been no communication with her since that time. Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at 936-560-7794.