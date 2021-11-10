MISSING: 42-year-old Etoile woman missing since Sunday, Nov. 7

Jennifer Reppond was last seen on Sunday around 6:30 a.m. in Morgan’s Cove Subdivision in Etoile at a friend’s residence.

TYLER, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 42-year-old woman who has not been heard from since Monday, Nov. 8.

Jennifer Reppond is a resident of Etoile. Reppond was last seen on Sunday around 6:30 a.m. in Morgan’s Cove Subdivision in Etoile at a friend’s residence.

Reppond left the residence driving a 2004 White Chevy Tahoe bearing Texas License plate Number HZY-4077. This is the last time she was seen by any immediate family members or friends.