If you have any information on Carmen Pigg's whereabouts, please contact the LPD at (903) 237-1199.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is searching for a missing 78-year-old man with dementia.

Police say Carmen Pigg was last seen Thursday in the area of W. Hawkins Pkwy. and Judson Rd.

He stands 6'2 and weighs about 175 pounds. Pigg has gray hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a maroon cardigan with a blue t-shirt. He was also wearing either jeans or blue slacks.