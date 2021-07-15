Missing Bossier City teen possibly in Longview area

According to Longview Police, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has received reports the teen has been seen walking in Longview.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A missing Bossier City teen may be in the Longview area.

According to the Longview Police Department, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has received reports that 17-year-old Cole Rodriguez has been seen walking in Longview possibly in the Longview Heights area.

Rodriguez went missing sometime on July 3 and was reported to have sent a text to his father on July 4 saying he was leaving the state.

Anyone who sees Cole Rodriguez or knows where he is staying is asked to contact the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1170 or the Bossier Parish Sherriff's Office at (318) 965-2203.