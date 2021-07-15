x
Local News

Missing Bossier City teen possibly in Longview area

According to Longview Police, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has received reports the teen has been seen walking in Longview.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A missing Bossier City teen may be in the Longview area.

According to the Longview Police Department, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has received reports that 17-year-old Cole Rodriguez has been seen walking in Longview possibly in the Longview Heights area.

Rodriguez went missing sometime on July 3 and was reported to have sent a text to his father on July 4 saying he was leaving the state.

Anyone who sees Cole Rodriguez or knows where he is staying is asked to contact the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1170 or the Bossier Parish Sherriff's Office at (318) 965-2203.

Bossier Parish Sherriff's Office has received reports that this individual has been seen walking in Longview possibly...

Posted by Longview Police Department on Thursday, July 15, 2021

