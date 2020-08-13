x
UPDATE: Authorities searching for 1-month-old in Smith County

The suspects may be driving a black 2005 Chevy Tahoe.
Credit: dfps

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A 1-month-old boy, approximately 9 lbs., has been reported missing in Smith County.

According to a news release, on Aug. 11, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) was granted custody of 1-month-old, Gatlyn Baker, by Henderson County Family Court Judge, Nancy Adams Perryman. 

When the department attempted to execute the removal of Gatlyn, the mother, Chelsea Baker, ran off with him. 

Credit: DFPS

Gatlyn is believed to be with his parents, Kenny and Chelsea Baker. They were last seen in Flint, but could be anywhere in the area. 

Credit: DFPS

They were last seen driving a 2005 Black Chevy Tahoe, TX Plate Number: MWF 2406. 

If you have information about Gatlyn’s whereabouts, contact Child Protective Investigations Amanda Prewitt at 903-368-0064.