UPDATE: Authorities searching for 1-month-old in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A 1-month-old boy, approximately 9 lbs., has been reported missing in Smith County.

According to a news release, on Aug. 11, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) was granted custody of 1-month-old, Gatlyn Baker, by Henderson County Family Court Judge, Nancy Adams Perryman.

When the department attempted to execute the removal of Gatlyn, the mother, Chelsea Baker, ran off with him.

Gatlyn is believed to be with his parents, Kenny and Chelsea Baker. They were last seen in Flint, but could be anywhere in the area.

They were last seen driving a 2005 Black Chevy Tahoe, TX Plate Number: MWF 2406.