SHERIFF: Missing Dallas girl found during drug bust investigation in Deep East Texas

Deputies charged the 16-year-old, who was reported missing from Dallas, with possession of marijuana. She was taken to her parents, the sheriff's office said.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas — A missing 16-year-old girl from Dallas has been returned to her parents after she was found during a drug bust in Deep East Texas.

According to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a location on State Highway 21 East on Sunday and they saw items leading them to believe the location was used to distribute illegal narcotics.

After executing a search warrant, deputies found illegal narcotics, a firearm, over $2,300 and paraphernalia for distribution and selling narcotics. Joseph Nathaniel Zuckero was arrested and charged with assault family violence, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of firearm by felon.

Deputies also charged the 16-year-old, who was reported missing from Dallas, with possession of marijuana. She was taken to her parents, the sheriff's office said.