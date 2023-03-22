Officials searching water for missing East Texas man with known heart issues

According to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO), Jerry Lynn Bailey, 74, is believed to be in danger.

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Deep East Texas are searching for a missing man.

According to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO), Jerry Lynn Bailey, 74, is believed to be in danger.

He was last seen around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, on his boat near the private dock in Hawg Heaven. Bailey has known cardiac issues and was wearing camo rain gear when he went missing.

"Search crews are on the water," the TCSO said. "Avoid getting on the water at this time to make it easier for air and ground resources to work."