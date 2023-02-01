Police searching for missing East Texas man with schizophrenia

If you have any information, please contact the DPD at (903) 667-2095.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DEKALB, Texas — The DeKalb Police Department is searching for a missing man.

According to the DPD, Richard Patrick Whitaker was last seen in the area of CR 3205 and Highway 82 W. around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say Whitaker was wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, gray boat shoes and a black backpack. He stands 6'5 and weighs between 300-350 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Family members say Whitaker has schizophrenia and has not been taking his medication.

He could be headed toward New Boston.