Police searching for missing East Texas man with schizophrenia

DEKALB, Texas — The DeKalb Police Department is searching for a missing man.
According to the DPD, Richard Patrick Whitaker was last seen in the area of CR 3205 and Highway 82 W. around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials say Whitaker was wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, gray boat shoes and a black backpack. He stands 6'5 and weighs between 300-350 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Family members say Whitaker has schizophrenia and has not been taking his medication.
He could be headed toward New Boston.
If you have any information, please contact the DPD at (903) 667-2095.