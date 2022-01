According to the HCSO, Jatavia Seastrunk, 16, could be in White Oak, Tyler or Carthage.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teen listed as a runaway.

Seastrunk stands 5'9 and weighs about 160 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes.