Body of missing East Texas woman found in vehicle in creek, foul play not suspected

Her body was sent for autopsy.

ETOILE, Texas — The body of an Etoile woman who was reported missing on Nov. 8 has been found.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, Jennifer Reppond's body was discovered Sunday by three teenage boys who were duck hunting on Farm-to-Market Road 266 at Moss Creek.

Sheriff Jason Bridges says her body was in a white SUV in the creek.

"Due to the depth of the creek it took several hours to remove the SUV," Sheriff Bridges said. "Investigators and the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted an investigation. At this time there is no foul play suspected and it appears that the white SUV left the roadway (FM 226) and crashed into the creek."