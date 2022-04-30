Officials searching for missing East Texas woman who has 'mind of 10-year-old'

She was last seen wearing a tan tank-top, tan shorts and unicorn house shoes. She has short, dark hair and hazel eyes.

RAINS COUNTY, Texas — The Rains County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman.

According to the RCSO, Courtney Dollgener walked away from her home on Kansas St. around 9 p.m. Friday night.

She was last seen wearing a tan tank-top, tan shorts and unicorn house shoes. She has short, dark hair and hazel eyes.

Officials say Dollgener has the mind of a 10-year-old, as well as other health issues that has everyone worried for her safety. Her family says she is known to sleep in odd places.

If you see her, please contact the RCSO at (903) 473-3181.

This is the second missing East Texan reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the Palestine Police Department, Patrick Delomon Turner, 43, has been reported missing after he last spoke with his family on April 20.

Police say while his location is unknown, his vehicle was found abandoned in a rural area of Anderson County.