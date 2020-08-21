Missing Harleton woman's body recovered after suspected car crash

Her body was recovered from inside her vehicle in woods off the roadway near CR 2879 and Texas 154 between Harleton and Diana.

HARLETON, Texas — Officials have found the body of 36-year-old Jamie Harper, a Harleton woman was had been missing since June 18, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Her body was recovered from inside her vehicle in woods off the roadway near CR 2879 and Texas 154 between Harleton and Diana.

Harrison County Chief Deputy B.J. Fletcher said contractors mowing the right of way Friday near the intersection spotted a white object in tall grass in the woods. The contractors went to see what it was, realized there was someone in the driver’s seat and called 911.