MISSING IN EAST TEXAS: Lead develops in 22-year-old missing persons case of Jennifer Winkler

KILGORE, Texas — A lead has developed in a 22-year-old East Texas missing persons case.
According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, a tip has come in, which officials hope to be promising, regarding the case of Jennifer Louise Winkler.
"We are hoping it turns out to be a good lead," Sheriff Hillhouse told CBS19. "We still have leg work to do, but it sounds good right now."
Winkler, then 41-years-old, was last seen in May 1998, leaving the Casino Tropical Nite Club on Highway 31, just west of Kilgore. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Winkler was accompanied by two unidentified Hispanic men at the time. Foul play is suspected in her disappearance. When she went missing, she was described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. Her ears were pierced and she had a tattoo on her back. Winkler may also use the last names Berrier, Porter and/or Swistak.
Winkler would be 63-years-old today.
If you have any information on the case, please contact the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at (903) 675-5128 or the DPS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at (512) 424-5074 or 1-800-346-3243.