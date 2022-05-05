EquuSearch, family of missing Katy woman say they are shifting search to nearby neighborhoods

"We want to bring her home tonight. We have bad weather coming in,” Sherry Noppe's daughter Courtney said. “It's been really hard on us ..."

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Texas EquuSearch resumed their search for Sherry Noppe Thursday morning after spending all day Wednesday searching George Bush Park. Searchers spread out through the 2,700-acre park on ATVs and on foot.

They will now expand their search for the missing 63-year-old to include nearby subdivisions and shopping centers between Mason Road and Highway 6, just north of Westheimer Parkway.

Noppe was last seen early Tuesday afternoon walking her dog Max, a black Labrador, near her Parkland Village neighborhood in Katy, which backs up to George Bush Park.

Both EquuSearch and Noppe's family have received numerous tips about possible sightings, including from someone who said they saw her in the Nottingham community. They've followed up on all of them but say nothing has panned out.

Noppe was recently diagnosed with dementia but despite her memory loss, is said to be very familiar with park's trails.

Her daughters said they believe based on all the leads, it's possible she may not be at the park.

The search continues for 63 y/o Sherry Noppe in Katy.. Last seen walking her dog near George Bush Park. Volunteers are distributing flyers in neighborhoods where the Noppe family is focusing while others search park. @KHOU for updates. Background: https://t.co/eIYd7GUNrV #khou11 pic.twitter.com/5IiiUoaJm8 — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) May 5, 2022

The family is asking anyone who does spot their mom to please take a picture of her and note her location.

They're also asking nearby residents and businesses to please check security cameras for any signs of Noppe and Max.

With storms today and dangerous heat through the weekend, the family is hoping she'll be found soon.

"We want to bring her home tonight. We have bad weather coming in,” Courtney Noppe, her daughter, said. “It's been really hard on us and we want to thank the community for their amazing support."

Rain or shine, Texas EquuSearch said they'll continue looking.