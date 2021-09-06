Missing swimmer recovered from Caddo Lake

Game Warden Darrin Peeples advised that the search continued through the night and ended around 1 a.m., with the plan of action to resume the following morning.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The body of a missing swimmer, Shane Hamblin, of Louisiana, was recovered early Labor Day from Caddo Lake.

“On September 5th, approximately 7:30 p.m., Harrison County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received multiple calls regarding a downed swimmer, in Caddo Lake near Johnson's Ranch, that had jumped from a water vessel and not resurfaced,” a press release from the Harrison County Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens indicated.

“Texas Parks And Wildlife Game Wardens along with other first responders immediately responded to the area and began quickly attempting to locate the swimmer.”

