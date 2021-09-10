MISSING PERSON: Dallas PD searching for man who is a threat to own safety

Anson Dale was last seen on Sept. 5, at 6:30 p.m. on the 12660 block of Jupiter Road in Dallas. Dale was on foot at the time.

DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department has issued an endangered missing person report for a 57-year-old man.

Dale is described as Black, six feet tall, weighing around 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in white tennis shoes, blue jeans, and a long-sleeve blue shirt.

Dale has been diagnosed with an intellectual disability and is believed to be a credible threat to his own safety.