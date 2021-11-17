MISSING PERSONS: Glenn Heights searching for two women with cognitive impairments

The endangered missing persons were last seen together at 5:00 p.m., on Nov. 16 at 1701 S. Beckley Rd, Glenn Heights, TX on foot.

GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas — The Glenn Heights Police Department is searching for April Carrier, whose disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

Carrier is diagnosed with a cognitive disability. She is described as white, 22 years old, 5’ 02”, and weighing 135 lbs. Carrier has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing black spandex pants with a white stripe and pink Nike tennis shoes.

The Glenn Heights Police Department is also searching for Judith Tidwell, who is also diagnosed with a cognitive disability. Tidwell is white, 22 years old, 5’05”, and weighing 189 lbs. Tidwell has brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, khaki slacks, and black/white Nike tennis shoes.

The endangered missing persons were last seen together at 5:00 p.m., on Nov. 16 at 1701 S. Beckley Rd, Glenn Heights, TX on foot.