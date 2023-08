The ball python was found in a recycling bin along Church Street in Pennsylvania Sunday after being missing since June.

DALTON, Pa. — A snake missing for more than a month has been reunited with its owners in Lackawanna County.

This ball python was found in a recycling bin on Church Street in Dalton Sunday morning. It went missing back in June.

The snake was taken to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, where the owners reunited with it, taking it home.

