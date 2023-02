According to the SSPD, authorities are searching for 16-year-old Quinton Tyrell Copeland.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — The Sulphur Springs Police Department is searching for a missing teen.

Police say Copeland stands 5'11 and weighs 144 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and multicolored shoes.