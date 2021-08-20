Missing East Texas woman pronounced dead after car recovered at Shadowood Lake

“(Harrison County) Sheriff (Brandon “BJ”) Fletcher expressed the heartfelt condolences for the family due to this tragic accident."

MARSHALL, Texas — Missing Marshall woman, 24-year-old Rhaya Hicks, of Marshall, has been pronounced deceased after local authorities recovered her vehicle from Shadowood Lake late Thursday night.

“She was pronounced deceased at the scene and her body was sent for autopsy by (Precinct 1) Justice of the Peace Judge John Oswalt," Harrison County Sheriff Office public information officer, Lt. Jay Webb, said early Friday morning.

“(Harrison County) Sheriff (Brandon “BJ”) Fletcher expressed the heartfelt condolences for the family due to this tragic accident,” said Webb.