Missing woman with dementia found dead in neighbor's hot car, deputies say

HOUSTON — The body of a woman reported missing Sunday has been found, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
They say Edna Jackson, 82, was found dead inside a parked vehicle not far from where she was last seen.
Investigators said there were no obvious signs of foul play and believe this could be a death relating to the heat, but an autopsy will have to be done to confirm the official cause of death.
Resources when someone goes missing
Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.
The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.
From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.
There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.