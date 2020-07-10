Mistletoe & Magic 2020 set for Dec. 2; will look a bit different

The Junior League of Tyler’s annual "Mistletoe & Magic" event will take place December 2– 5 at Harvey Convention Center.

The league’s main focus for the event is spreading JOY, raising critical funds for the community and providing a safe and beautiful environment for your holiday shopping.

“We are committed to our community and we as a league are devoted to making the absolute best of these circumstances,” Mistletoe Chairman, Susanne Mackintosh, said.

After months of planning, the Junior League has made several changes in order to host a safe and successful event.

“That is our main goal and this year we are rewriting the script, reinventing the wheel and coming up with creative ways to raise the funds necessary for our community. They need us now, more than ever and we are doing to do whatever we can to make that happen,” Mackintosh said.

A few changes this year include the removal of Gala, originally scheduled for November 14 at Willow Brook Country Club, as well as the traditional brunches.

The Mistletoe auction will be online allowing for bidding from home and will last throughout the week.

They have also planned an outdoor children’s event with activity kits for purchase and photos with Santa.

Some of the safety measures to anticipate at this year’s event are following social distancing guidelines, wearing a face covering, one-way flow of traffic, distance between merchants, hand sanitizing stations, and limited capacity to ensure that protocols will be met.

The League will continue to monitor all guidelines laid out by the CDC and the state of Texas as they prioritize the safety of the guests, merchants and volunteers.