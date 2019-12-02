TYLER, Texas — On Monday, the team behind Mistletoe & Magic unveiled the market's new theme for 2019: "Celebrating the Meaning of Mistletoe."

The Junior League of Tyler revealed the theme of one of their largest fundraisers at 7 p.m. at the TJC Roger's Center.

Nicole Robbins, the chair of The Junior League of Tyler said she chose the theme to help support the organization's goals, "and above all to really reach out to the community about the Junior League of Tyler and why we put on Mistletoe and Magic for the last 40+ years."

Mistletoe & Magic is celebrating their 41st year, and in 2019, will feature more than 90 specialty merchants from all over the United States.

Brunches, parties, style shows and live entertainment is also planned for the three-day event.

Important dates to remember:

Mistletoe & Magic Gala- Nov. 16, 2019 Willowbrook Country Club

Mistletoe & Magic Market - Dec. 4-7, 2019 Harvey Convention Center

To date, The organization has given back more than $7.5 million and thousands of volunteer hours to improve Smith County.