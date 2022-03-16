Mistrial issued for Cherokee County 2018 capital murder case

Dickson said the sheriff's office is working on policies and procedures to make sure this type of incident is prevented.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A judge declared a mistrial on Tuesday for the capital murder case related to the 2018 shooting death of a Cherokee County teen due to evidence issues.

Cody Ray Roberts, of Rusk, is charged with capital murder in connection with the death of 18-year-old Trevor Lawson on Nov. 7, 2018.

Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said in a statement Tuesday that Roberts' trial began Monday in the 369th District Court.

Testimony began Tuesday; however, Dickson said the sheriff’s office and Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office learned there was a digital piece of evidence that was not given to the DA's office or the defense.

Once the issue was presented to 369th District Court Judge Michael Davis and the defense, Davis declared a mistrial and said the trial would be rescheduled for a later date.

"Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office takes full responsibility for this issue and believes that there was no ill will by the investigator who failed to disclose this piece of digital evidence," Dickson said. "The sheriff’s office supports Judge Davis’ ruling, as we will always support a fair and honest judicial system."