Did your ex do you dirty? Mix their name with cat litter at an East Texas animal shelter!

HENDERSON, Texas — Did your ex do you dirty? Do you want sweet (or smelly) revenge?
The Henderson Animal Center has a team of feisty felines ready to "bless your ex" this Valentine's Day!
How so, you ask?
- Stop by the animal shelter, located at 1202 Highland Dr. in Henderson
- Donate $5
- Write your ex's name on a piece of paper
- Slide that paper into a pan of Tidy Cat's finest pellets
"Bask in the warm glow of petty glee," the Henderson Animal Center said. "Help poor, single cat mommas make a living. Let go of lames in 2023!"
Names will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.