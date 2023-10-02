Did your ex do you dirty? Mix their name with cat litter at an East Texas animal shelter!

x
HENDERSON, Texas — Did your ex do you dirty? Do you want sweet (or smelly) revenge?

The Henderson Animal Center has a team of feisty felines ready to "bless your ex" this Valentine's Day!

How so, you ask?

  • Stop by the animal shelter, located at 1202 Highland Dr. in Henderson
  • Donate $5
  • Write your ex's name on a piece of paper
  • Slide that paper into a pan of Tidy Cat's finest pellets

"Bask in the warm glow of petty glee," the Henderson Animal Center said. "Help poor, single cat mommas make a living. Let go of lames in 2023!"

Names will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

