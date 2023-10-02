Did your ex do you dirty? Mix their name with cat litter at an East Texas animal shelter!

FEELING CATTY? 😻 | Our Kitten Crew has your back this Valentine's Day. If your ex left your heart in the gutter, allow them to do their best work and repay that jerk! They create the Valentine's Day 'goodies' and we garnish them with the finishing touch: ✨Your Ex's Name✨ Oh, yes! For just a $5 dollar donation you can have it all! 😎 Bask in the warm glow of petty glee 🐱 Help poor single cat mommas make a living 👎 Let go of lames in 2023 Stop by 1201 Highland Drive to write your exes name on a slip of paper and slide it into a pan of Tidy Cat's finest 💩 pellets. Names accepted until [4PM TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14] #valentinesdaygifts #yourEXdeservesthebest