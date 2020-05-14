MARSHALL, Texas — MLife, a privately held company in Marshall, has launched the mLife True device from concept to production within 30 days. It is a coronavirus test kit, which is designed to be used anywhere, without a medical practitioner.

It has a vial and a special preservative, and the specimen is delivered the next day to a lab with a capped bottle (resolving potential leak problems with other collectors). The current test is for detection of the virus based on viral RNA detection. Antibody tests using the mLife True kit are under development. Results are expected within about 24 hours.

Working in Marshall, mLife heard the call for “back to work,” and this kit suits this application.

