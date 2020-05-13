Free mobile COVID-19 testing will be available on Thursday, May 14 in Lufkin.

The testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center located at 601 North Second Street.



Testing is by appointment only.

The test will be available for anyone who is showing symptoms of an active infection.

This testing is provided in cooperation with Texas' Department of State Health Services (DSHS), Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM), the Regional Advisory Council (RAC) and other state and local agencies.

To register, call (512) 883-2400 or tap this link.