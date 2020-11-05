Free mobile testing for the coronavirus will be available in Tyler on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Testing will be held at the East Texas State Fairgrounds, located at 2000 West Front Street, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Advanced registration is required, which can be done by calling 512-883-2400 or visiting https://txcovidtest.org. This test is available for anyone who is showing symptoms of an active infection.

Read more from our newspaper partners the Tyler Morning Telegraph.