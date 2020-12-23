Moderna vaccine comes to CHRISTUS, second vaccine distribution starting

The second vaccine approved by the FDA will be arriving at clinics for healthcare workers this week.

TYLER, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published Dec. 17, 2020.

Facilities across East Texas' CHRISTUS Trinity Clinics are preparing to receive and distribute the second COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers in the coming days, with shipments of the Moderna vaccine set to arrive at select clinics across the region this week.

“The use of vaccines has been a key part of combatting and even eradicating certain diseases, and there is excellent initial data that the COVID-19 vaccine is effective and safe,” said Andria Cardinalli-Stein, M.D. “Though we still have a long way to go, the availability of vaccines hopefully represents the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Moderna vaccine, which has a 94.1% efficacy rate, was granted emergency approval by the Food and Drug Administration on Dec.18 in a bid to get the pandemic under control.

Unlike the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine can be easily stored and transported at minus -4°F , about the same temperature as an at-home freezer. Pfizer, which rolled out earlier this month, has to be stored between -112°F to -76°F.

“Our COVID-19 Taskforce has evaluated and planned for the storage and distribution of vaccines across our CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic locations while following the guidance of clinical experts and the frameworks distributed by the Catholic Health Association, Centers for Disease Control, and State Health agencies,” said David Benner, the Vice President of Clinical Ancillary Services for the Division of Clinical Excellence at CHRISTUS Health.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available to all health care workers at select CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic facilities in Northeast Texas, but is not mandatory.

Similar to many vaccines, including the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine will be given in two doses: an initial injection and then a booster shot, 21-28 days later.

Research indicates recipients can expect minor side effects similar to the flu shot, such as low-grade fever and redness or pain at the injection site.

“CHRISTUS Health has a plan, and we are working through it to ensure that our facilities, Associates and medical staff are prepared to receive, store and distribute COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they become available,” said Sam Bagchi, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer. “We are confident in our ability to participate in the vaccine distribution and our ability to offer vaccination to all CHRISTUS health care workers who wish to receive it.”

The vaccine arriving at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is provided by the government, which requires following their process for distribution. That process includes a phased approach to who will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

“We are currently in phase 1a, which includes only health care workers and long-term care residents,” said James Stanford, M.D., Assistant Institute Chair of Primary Care and Board Chairman of CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. “We will let our community know as soon as we have information about making the vaccine available to other populations."

Currently, health care workers, nursing home residents and other at-risk populations are the priority for the distribution of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.