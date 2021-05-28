Mother of 3-year-old who drowned in Chapel Hill to serve 8 years in prison

Tiffany Snyder, 31, the mother of Madison Williams, entered a guilty plea in the 7th District Court to an injury to a child charge related to her daughter's death.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler mother of a 3-year-old girl who drowned in Chapel Hill in 2019 was sentenced to eight years in prison after entering a guilty plea on Friday.

Williams was found dead in a pond in the Chapel Hill area on Aug. 18, 2019 after a search by first responders. She had been reported missing that morning. An autopsy confirmed that she drowned.