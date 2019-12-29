TYLER, Texas — Professional entertainer Otis Webster will sing easy listening and country music during the annual pre-New Year’s Eve dance sponsored by the Tyler Senior Center on Monday at the Rose Garden Center, 400 Rose Park, across from Harvey Convention Center.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the dance will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Monday. Security will be furnished on the premises.

Tickets, at $20 per person, may be purchased in advance at Tyler Senior Center or at the door at the Rose Garden Center on Monday night.

