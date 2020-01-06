TYLER, Texas — For a third straight day, protesters will gathered at the Square in downtown Tyler to make the voices known against police brutality against African-Americans.

Monday's protest is expected to begin at 7 p.m.

As many as 200 people protested at the Square between Saturday and Sunday in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. There was no violence on either day. For a short period of time, protesters blocked traffic on Broadway Avenue. They left the road on their own without incident.

As protests continued across the country, the results of an independent autopsy of George Floyd was released Monday. According to the autopsy, Floyd died of homicide of asphyxia from sustained forceful pressure to the back and neck. The autopsy contradicted the original autopsy that ruled out asphyxiation.